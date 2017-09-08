Halsey has gained more and more of a loyal following with every year. As her success and her fandom grow, so does the interest in the 22-year-old singer’s personal life. Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, is notoriously private and tight-lipped when it comes to her relationships, but some dedicated fans have uncovered receipts as to her dating history and how it relates to her music.

Who has Halsey dated? She’ll never tell, but we think we’ve cracked the code about her exes.

Lido 2013 – 2016

Halsey’s longest relationship has been a tumultuous on-and-off affair with Lido, a Norwegian producer. The two were together for several years and took a few breaks before they split for good. It was rumored that Lido not only worked with her on her album Badlands, he also may have inspired his own fair share of songs. It’s rumored that much of her newer album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was influenced by their relationship.

Without specifying the person behind the lyrics, Halsey told Rolling Stone that the album was a cathartic experience and that she “fully purged myself of the feelings for that person at the same time as I finished my record.” Bye bye, Lido!

Matty Healy 2013 – 2014

The 1975’s leading man is also another possible inspiration behind some of Halsey’s work. It was rumored that her EP Room 93 was given its name after the number of a hotel room they shared when they met. “The title came from when Halsey met him in December of 2013 after a The 1975 NYC show,” a super-fan wrote on Tumblr. “They went to a Room 93 of a hotel and did business.”

When a Billboard reporter questioned Halsey about her relationship with Healey, she was frazzled but firm. “We’re both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other,” Halsey told the magazine. “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he’s the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I’ve –” she pauses, searching “– been associated with, you’re out of your f—ing mind.”

Ruby Rose 2015

Ruby Rose, who starred in Orange Is The New Black, got flirty with Halsey on Twitter and the two exchanged a series of sly messages.

https://twitter.com/rubyrose/status/631219116649545728

@RubyRose hi 💕 — h (@halsey) August 11, 2015

Eventually, they were seen out together in Hollywood. The two appeared to be on a date, but in the end, there was no confirmation of a romance.

Machine Gun Kelly 2017

Halsey continued her unconfirmed string of relationships with another possible fling, this one with Machine Gun Kelly. Both Halsey and the rapper were spotted together on social media, posting photos and sharing their general affection for each other.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTslrk2DCSc/

They enjoyed date nights and hung out a lot at the beginning of spring 2017, but if things seemed to fall of by mid-summer.

G-Eazy 2017 – Present

Allegedly, Halsey is dating G-Eazy. They were the subjects of dating rumors beginning with the start of summer 2017, but reps denied that they were anything more than friends.

Eventually, it seemed as though their friendship took a turn. They began performing together and at one show actually exchanged a kiss on-stage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYovZ-YntgP/

Since their public confirmation (or at least display of affection), Halsey and G-Eazy have both shared photos on social media and seem to be totally coupled up.

2018

Singer Halsey & her boyfriend G-Eazy has everything going well for them as they are having fun together both on stage and off.

2019

Halsey is surely dating Yungblud, there is no doubt as the internet has picture proof to support.