Leslie Jones is a damn queen, and I’d gladly revert to a monarchy if our country could be left in her enthusiastic hands. For now, though, I am petitioning for the 50-year-old Saturday Night Live star to take front-row at every runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Jones sat front-row at Christian Siriano’s show Saturday evening (September 9), and reacted to NYFW in the most relatable way, voicing everyone’s inner monologue and Snapchat captions.

“I love you, Coco! I love you!” she shouted at model Coco Rocha as she strutted down the runway. “Yas, Coco. Come on, now. Yas. Yas.” It’s exactly how I would react if I brought some non-industry friends to fashion week and we drank wine coolers in the bathroom between shows, and it’s applaudable.

For her part, Rocha popped her hip in her stunning black gown and smiled at Jones, grateful for a cheerleader.

“Can #LeslieJones PLEASE be my hype woman at every fashion show and shoot?” she tweeted.

It’s not an unreasonable ask. Leslie should be EVERYONE’s hype woman for Fashion Week.

The actress and Christian Siriano go way back. Well, to 2016 *pauses and gazes off into the distance, eyes growing foggy with hazy memories.* Siriano offered to dress Jones for her Ghostbusters premiere when she tweeted about the lack of designers interested in helping her.

Catch Leslie Jones on SNL September 30. This is not an ad, though I wish it were.