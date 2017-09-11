VIEW GALLERY

You might recognize this familiar face from HBO’s hit show Westworld. Evan Rachel Wood has been nominated for an Emmy for her performance on the show, so we’ll have to prepare the popcorn for Sunday’s results. But before we get to that, there’s some heavier news surrounding Wood these days. Just recently, Wood was reported to have broken off an engagement to her fiance Zach Villa. It’s some hard news to swallow; especially since they’ve already been engaged for months.

I’m sure that Wood is handling it nicely, however. Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look at her past dating history and you’ll see why.

Jamie Bell 2005 – 2014

Throughout her long dating history, Jamie Bell has stuck around the longest. The two met as costars on the set of Green Day’s music video for “Wake Me Up When September Ends” in 2005. However, the two broke up a year later in 2006.

Following some dating rumors and failed relationships, Wood and Bell tried again in 2011. Despite being apart for five years, they ended up having a small marriage ceremony in October 2012. They went on to have a beautiful baby boy in 2013.

Unfortunately Wood and Bell decided to get a divorce after over a year of marriage. Their representative told PEOPLE, “Evan Rachel Woods and Jamie Bell have decided to separate. They both love and respect one another and will of course remain committed to co-parenting their son. This is a mutual decision and the two remain close friends.”

Marilyn Manson 2007 – 2010

In 2007, a 19-year-old Wood started dating 36-year-old Marilyn Manson . While the age gap was huge, Wood felt like the relationship made her “edgier, more alternative, and weird” according to ET. The rockstar allowed wood to feel more free, which was something felt she lacked at the time. The two became engaged in 2010, however the engagement was called off a month later.

Katherine Moennig 2014

It wasn’t long before Wood began dating again after her divorce with Bell in 2014. Wood once revealed she was bisexual on Twitter, but she truly embraced it in public in 2014. The Daily Mail reported seeing Wood in an intimate situation with Ray Donovan actress Katherine Moennig. Sometime after that she’s been seen together, but nothing pointed towards engagement like her previous partners.

Zach Villa 2016

We all had hopes that Wood would find someone to really settle down with. For a while, we thought musician Zach Villa might have been the one. The two met back in 2015 at a John Hughes Caberet according to The Daily Mail. Villa reportedly asked Wood to marry him sometime in January 2017. Before they could properly tie the knot, the two allegedly called off the engagement on September 7.

2018

After breaking up her engagement with Zach Villa Evan Rachel Wood is currently single.

2019

The last dating news we had of Evan Rachel Wood was with Zach Villa, it is unclear that is she dating someone secretly.