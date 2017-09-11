VIEW GALLERY

James Charles, a YouTube beauty vlogger and CoverGirl’s very first male spokesmodel, is currently juggling some chaotic internet drama.

Charles tweeted a series of negative comments while watching the movie It in theaters over the weekend. The tweets have now been deleted, but the clapbacks still remain. The drama began when the social media star trashed the film calling it “awful” and “predictable.”

The 14-year-old star of the movie, Finn Wolfhard, who is also famous for playing Mike on Stranger Things, responded to Charles’ tweet asking why he was on his phone in the movie theater.

Why are you on your phone in the movie theater? Rule 1. https://t.co/Z2rm2phkbI — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) September 10, 2017

Fans then began to attack Charles for his theater etiquette and compared him to the film’s lead clown, Pennywise. Charles responded to the baby internet squabble by recording a two-minute long video apology from the back of an Uber.

to address all drama regarding my comments on the "IT" movie pic.twitter.com/EtkNG474U3 — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

Charles apologized, but not for voicing his opinion. He said, “The thing about an opinion is that we’re all able to have one, and it shouldn’t be this big of a deal. I’m sorry for saying It was awful and being rude. I’m not sorry for having an opinion.”

He continued:

“The movie, if I’m being honest, was not awful at all. It was a fantastically made movie, the acting was great, the cinematography was absolutely beautiful, the plot development was great, the character development was great… When a big movie like that is gonna be released to the public eye, and millions of people are gonna watch it, people are gonna have opinions on it. That’s just how the world works. There are many more important things to worry about in the world right now rather than James Charle’s opinion of the movie It, so let’s just move on.”

And of course, Twitter reacted.

james charles hates IT because of this meme pic.twitter.com/IpJVDWEC1M — marta (@sunsbak) September 8, 2017

james charles coming for finn wolfhard after he dragged him on twitter dot com pic.twitter.com/CdOvt6E0VY — 𝖍𝖆𝖓 | is goin thru it (@anakinsebs) September 10, 2017

I wanna know how u explained this to your uber driver hahahahahahaha i'm dying — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) September 10, 2017

Looks like we won’t be seeing any film reviews from James Charles anytime soon.