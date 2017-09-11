VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner reveals on her show, Life Of Kylie, what motivated her to get her lips injected when she was a young teen.

The now 20-year-old said that she 15-years-old when she decided to have cosmetic surgery. “I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips… I [had] really small lips.” Kylie told her therapist on the show.

Basically a boy caused Kylie to hate her lips. After her first kiss the boy made a comment on her small lips and it ruined her psyche for a long time. The guy told her, “‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips’ I took that really hard,” she said.

Boys are truly the worst. That one little comment struck a chord with Kylie. She continued, “Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me – I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.” Before getting surgery Kylie started over lining her lips, as we all know.

She decided the over lined lips weren’t cutting it, so she decided her only option was getting her lips done. Her therapist had very insightful commentary on the situation. “Isn’t it amazing how people can just say a couple things and it’s just like get right in there?” she said. Kylie answered, “It sticks with you.”

Amazing insight. Her therapy sessions totally aren’t staged for the show. But at least we now know that a boy caused Kylie’s insecurities.