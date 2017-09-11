VIEW GALLERY

Demi Lovato was recently spotted strolling through Disneyland and holding hands with someone unfamiliar to the public. Fans are now wondering who exactly this mystery woman is. Meet Lauren Abedini.

Abedini is a DJ and music producer who calls herself KITTENS. She focuses on electronic beats and heavy rap making quite the name for herself in the industry by gaining the support of Usher, Kid Cudi and Skrillex. The rising DJ’s mixes often leave listeners stunned that she’s not as soft as her name would imply.

The producer’s website says, “Named a ‘Rising Producer/DJ Shaping the LA Club Scene’ by Mixmag and The Hundreds, Source Magazines ’25 Women to Watch,’ and featured in DJ Magazine’s infamous Top 100 issue as a ‘Fresh Act On The Rise,’ KITTENS’ aggressive style of DJing, rooted in her foundation as a hip hop aficionado and harder track selections often leave people pleasantly shocked to find she is not as soft and fluffy as her name might suggest.”

When not working on music, Abedini hosts PWR, a series of non-profit DJ workshops for women with all earnings donated to local women’s shelters.

So she’s a cool music producer, a hardcore feminist and an active donator to charity? Lovato may have found herself a real keeper.

Fans were understandably excited over the PDA as the two held hands in front of Mickey Mouse with their identities hidden only by sunglasses, which didn’t stop Lovatics from recognizing the pop star and sparking rumors about her romantic life.

Twitter users in the LGBTQ community were all about this possible new couple.

Headlines: "Demi Lovato rumored to have a girlfriend" My gay ass pic.twitter.com/w1jFFFMTGI — 𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔭𝔭𝔶 𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔡 𝔣𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨𝔬🌙🔮👽 (@itz_starlene) September 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/justcatchmedemi/status/907050933896523776

https://twitter.com/LydiaLovato97/status/907247427413057536

good morning to demi lovato and her possible girlfriend and no one else pic.twitter.com/ZrDKzhVBBD — kendra (@whippedlovato) September 11, 2017

YES HONEY YES YES OMG LOOK AT HER AND HER GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/jqvKuyiLh3 — Drea (@Flawless_Demi_) September 11, 2017

Demi Lovato having a girlfriend is one of the best things 2017 has given us tbh — abbie (@gaythasmin) September 11, 2017

Neither Lovato or Abedni have commented on the circulating photos, but we aren’t too surprised as Lovato has referenced being bisexual various times over the years. Nevertheless, we wish the star nothing but happiness regardless of who she is dating.