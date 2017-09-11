VIEW GALLERY

A new chapter has been written in the history of the Miss America pageant. For the first time ever, Miss North Dakota was given the crystal tiara out of 51 other contestants vying for the crown. But how much do we really know about Cara Mund? If you’re not up to date with this Miss America winner, we have you covered.

1. Mund attended an Ivy League school.

Cara Mund, 23, hails from Mismark, North Dakota. She recently graduated as an Ivy League Honors student from Brown University in 2016 with a Business, Entrepreneurship and Organizations degree. Mund also plans on attending the Notre Dame Law School in Indiana to pursue a Juris Doctor degree.

2. She’s no stranger to competition.

As with most Miss America contestants, this wasn’t her first rodeo. Mund started her career in the pageant world as a young girl. Before receiving her title as Miss America 2018, she was crowned Little Miss North Dakota, Miss Pre-Teen North Dakota and Miss Junior Teen North Dakota. That’s an impressive feat for a young girl, but Mund’s resume doesn’t stop there. She won a couple more competitions between 2010 and 2011 and was a runner up in Miss North Dakota 2016.

3. Mund’s mother is a three-time cancer survivor.

Mund’s history isn’t only filled with victories for her hard work. Mund’s mother is a repeat cancer survivor and acts as one of her greatest role models. She also had two friends that battled cancer, but one of them passed away when she was only 14 years old. Her friend that passed away was on the list for the Make-A-Wish foundation, however, their wish requirement was a little above average and therefore could not be completed in time.

4. She is a strong supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

These hardships only served to make her stronger, because now she’s a strong supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In 2007, she decided to host an annual fashion show in order to raise money to make wishes come true. In almost a decade, she’s raised over $78,000. Mund even took care to support the organization while in college and dedicated her time off from schoolwork towards making wishes come true.

5. Mund aims to become the first female Governor of North Dakota.

Mund doesn’t aim low when it comes to her aspirations. In the future, Mund hopes to become Governor of North Dakota, according to her pre-competition interview with the Associated Press. Mund strongly believes that the U.S. Senate needs more female influences in office.

“It’s important to have a woman’s perspective,” she told the AP. “In health care and on reproductive rights, it’s predominantly men making those decisions.”

According to her Miss America official bio, she is also related to Victoria Claflin Woodhull, who was the first woman to run for the presidency. Woodhull was also the first woman to run a brokerage firm on Wall Street and one of the first women to found a newspaper. That’s some strong blood running in Mund’s veins. It’s no wonder she shoots for the stars.