This year’s Miss America pageant was a show stopper for sure. Not only was it an iconic event because Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund was named Miss America for the first time in the pageant’s history, but the event was more political than ever.

The contestant’s didn’t hold back during the question portion of the pageant. Most of the questions were about the actions of our current president, Donald Trump. President Trump never owned the Miss America pageant, but he did own the Miss USA pageant from 1996 to 2015.

Cara Mund and Miss Texas, Margana Wood didn’t hold anything back. One of Cara’s questions was about Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Conference. Miss America let her opinion known, “I do believe it’s a bad decision,” she said. “Once we reject that, We take ourselves out of the negotiation table and that’s something that we really need to keep in mind.”

She continued her answer by saying, “There is evidence that climate change is existing. So whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that table, and I think it’s just a bad decision on behalf of the United States.”

Meanwhile Miss Texas, who was the fourth runner up, answered her political question with passion. Her question was about the recent events in Charlottesville and how the President responded to the KKK, Neo-Nazi and white supremacist demonstration.

Margana response was powerful, “I think that the white supremacist issue it was very obvious. It was a terrorist attack. I think President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure that all American’s feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh … didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

A pageant stereotype is that the contestant’s are airheads but these ladies proved that to be wrong. Their political stances showed that being politically inclined is just as important as being graceful and poised.