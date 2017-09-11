VIEW GALLERY

The most followed person on Instagram, Selena Gomez opened up to Business of Fashion about her struggles from this past year.

If you remember, around this time last year Selena announced that she was taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her health. She revealed to the world that she has been diagnosed with lupus and had anxiety and depression that stemmed from the disease. Selena has hinted at her recovery and growth but nothing super telling.

During her speech at the 2016 American Music Awards she said, “if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken,” hinting at her own story and recovery. She then told Vogue that going to rehab for her diseases was, “One of the hardest thing I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

Now with her new interview with BoF she has given insight to how she’s rebuilt her life post-rehab and it’s raw and a little sad. It’s mostly focus on how she cut out toxic people from her life. She told BoF, “You are who you surround yourself with – 100 percent.” She continued by saying, “If you’re around people who think that [mental illness] is dumb, that think it’s ridiculous — “You’re crazy! You’re fine!” — but you don’t feel that way, then maybe it’s time to reevaluate that.”

Selena then hinted that the journey to finding yourself and creating a healthy life for yourself is a “lonely journey” and that she “had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.” When asked what she meant by that she responded, “I feel like I know everybody but have no friends.”

Selena clarified that she has three best friends she tells everything to and then keeps the rest at bay. I guess there were a lot of toxic people in the celeb’s inner circle. I’m glad she’s putting her mental health above everything else.