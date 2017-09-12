VIEW GALLERY

It’s been a busy year for Issa Rae, so what better way to honor her hard work by taking a look at her career. Rae, more formally known as Jo-Issa Rae Diop, is an American actress, writer, director, and producer. She was born on January 12, 1985, in Los Angeles, California with four other siblings.

In 2007, Rae graduated from Stanford University with a degree in African and African-American Studies. After college, she took on a theater fellowship at The Public Theater in New York City.

Issa Rae’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $3 million

How did this actress and writer get to where she is today?

2011 – 2013

Rae comes from a rather humble beginning. If you’ve been following her for a while, then you might be familiar with her YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. Her series revolves around the main character J and her struggles in daily life, like work and love.

Sure enough, Awkward Black Girl took off and went viral over social media. Rae and producer Tracy Oliver eventually began a Kickstarter page to raise money in an effort to fund the rest of the first season, which spanned 13 episodes. By August 11, 2011, Rae was able to raise over $56,000 through donations.

Due to popular demand, Rae worked with Pharrell Williams and released another season that ran for 12 episodes.

2014 – 2015

Following the success of her web series, Rae started working on another series with Larry Wilmore. The show tackled similar issues in Awkward Black Girl, and focused on relatable experiences encountered by women of color. The show was eventually picked up by HBO in early 2015 and titled Insecure.

Aside from filmwork, Rae also picked up writing. Her book, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, was released in February 2015 and became a New York Times best selling memoir. The book paints her life in a series of witty quips while opening up to her early life struggles.

2016 – Present

Like its predecessor, Insecure gained an impressive following after its release in 2016. The show was greenlit for a second season, which debuted in July 2017. Rae was later nominated for Best Performance in a TV Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes.

On September 12, 2017, Rae was also named the new face of CoverGirl. Currently she is working on a makeup line collaboration for CoverGirl’s Issa Campaign.

2018

According to the rumors, Issa Rae turned down Drake by saying no to join him in the Netflix party.