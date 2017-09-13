VIEW GALLERY

Pennywise is the clown that you see in your nightmares. Brought to life by Tim Curry in the 1990 version of It, the clown has inspired many horrifying clowns following it, like the one in American Horror Story. If you look beyond the makeup of the 2017 version of Pennywise the clown, you may want an encounter with him after all.

Bill Skarsgard is behind the creepy clown mask in the recent version of It. If you saw him out and about, you would probably do a double take because of his incredibly sharp jawline and big green eyes instead of recognizing him from a horror movie. He comes from a family of performers, and also a family of models. Skarsgard’s father, Stellan Skarsgard, was in Good Will Hunting and Avengers: Age of Ultron and his brother, Alexander, you may recognize from True Blood and Big Little Lies.

Skarsgard was happy to know that Curry praised his performance as Pennywise and his portrayal of the clown is believed to be his best career performance yet. Stephen King, the author of the original novel, has still neglected to choose his favorite out of the two, but he has seen the new film several times.

Skarsgard has taken the character to new levels by even walking onto set in costume, terrifying the child actors. When he’s out of costume, the star is terrifyingly stunning. Do yourself a favor and scroll through the photos, definitely not scary at all.