Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner have been called out countless times for copyright issues and cultural appropriation. You think they would stop? Maybe reevaluate their morals? Do anything about the clear lack of design creativity they have? The answer is a blatant no. Here we are again writing about how the youngest of Kris Jenner’s offspring have managed to steal a design and appropriate Chinese culture in one full swoop.

The product that is being criticized is their new handbag that is shaped like a Chinese takeout box. The bag has a red logo with a tiger that says, “KK Express Los Angeles.” Another kicker is that the bag is called the “Lee Leather Clutch.”

Before we begin unpacking the IMMENSE cultural appropriation going on let’s talk about how this is a copycat from Kate Spade’s takeout purse from 2014. MTV Asia commented on the bags saying, “BTW, these are not legit Chinese take-away boxes and it doesn’t even look like that here in Asia.”

I’m doubtful Asian fans are going to take this. They have been ruthless with the sister’s model friend Gigi Hadid’s racist Asian actions. They have been so vocal about her racism that they are telling her not to show up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year because it’s going to be in Shanghai. At least Kendall isn’t walking in the show, she has that going for her.

Someone needs to teach this sister’s how to stay in their lane.