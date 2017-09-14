VIEW GALLERY

RIP to yet another Hollywood couple. Singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel have split after eight years of marriage, and released a joint statement:

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The news of their divorce comes as a surprise as just earlier this year, the two celebrated their eight-year anniversary. It goes to show that photos never give you the whole truth.

Though they stated that they split earlier in the year, Josh was still posting photos of and with Fergie. Meanwhile, Fergie’s last post with Josh was in January. While they might no longer be a couple, they’ll always be a major support system for each other, and their four-year-old son, Axl.

The news comes on the heels of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announcing their breakup. You know what the kids say, protect Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at all costs.