VIEW GALLERY

Even after the departure of Camila Cabello in December of 2016, Fifth Harmony has been sweeping the music scene with their new album and hit single “Down.” The song took home the 2017 MTV Music Video Award for Best Pop Video, as well as the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer Group. The group’s four leading ladies—Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane—have a long road of success ahead of them, and we can’t wait to see where they go next.

While we hear their music on the radio frequently, we don’t hear too much about their romances. No need to fret! We’ve broken it down for you here, including all the hunks and all the heartbreaks.

Ally Brooke

In 2012, Ally had a short-lived relationship with her former X-Factor costar Drew Chadwick of the group Emblem3. The romance was right out of Romeo and Juliet as both Fifth Harmony and Emblem3 made it to the finals. Starcrossed lovers, anyone? Unfortunately, the relationship ended soon after show finished.

Brooke then spent three years together with singer Troy Ogletree before calling it quits in November of 2015. The breakup was hard on both partners, understandbly, as they expressed their sentiments on social media.

Normani Kordei

Of all the group’s members, Kordei has been the most stable when it comes to relationships. Kordei was dating fellow singer Arin Ray beginning in 2012, but unfortunately, the two are rumored to have split a few months back.

Lauren Jauregui

Out of all of the 5H girls, Lauren’s love life has been the most public. Following in Ally’s footsteps, Lauren dated Emblem3 and fellow X-Factor competitor Keaton Stromberg. The relationship lasted about a year.

In 2014, Lauren was steadily dating Luis Santos. Out of nowhere, however, an NSFW picture of him with other girls made its way online and fans were freaking out. It was then revealed that the two had broken up, thankfully before the picture was taken.

In January of 2015, it was announced that she and The Vamps’ Brad Simpson had broken up after dating for eight months. While they tried to keep the relationship under wraps, fans speculated for months during their hidden romance, and the love for Brauren was too strong.

Currently, Lauren is rumored to be dating Ty Dolls $ign. While nothing has been made official quite yet, pictures of the two and skeptical comments from Lauren suggest otherwise.

Dinah Jane

Dinah’s dating life has been the least publicized of all the girls. In September of 2015, she ventured outside the music industry and began to date NFL star Jarryd Hayne. Props to her for leaving those belting boys behind.