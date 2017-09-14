VIEW GALLERY

Some celebs have groups of friends that they parade around with, constantly carting them to premieres and bragging about each other all over social media. Other celebrities keep their besties on the DL, preferring to go with a more lowkey vibe for their BFFs.

Selena Gomez recently made the brave choice to come forward about her kidney transplant and shocked everyone not only because of the severity of her condition but also because of her best friend’s status as the generous donor. Talk about lowkey.

Gomez credited her friend with giving her “the ultimate gift and sacrifice.”

Who is Selena’s life-saving pal?

Meet Francia Raisa. She’s a 29-year-old American actress who has appeared in Bring It On: All Or Nothing, The Mindy Project and Dear White People.

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nine years. In 2016, Raisa talked about their bond on Instagram in honor of Gomez’s 24th birthday. “I am obsessed with every memory we’ve built in the last eight years and the ones we have yet to create,” Raisa wrote. “I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did… I learn so much from you and I’m so so so proud of you.”

Sometimes it’s not about all of the things that celebrity friends do on-camera, it’s more about the quality of the things they do behind-the-scenes. Not many people can say their best friend saved their life, but at least Selena Gomez can, thanks to Francia Raisa.