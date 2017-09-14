Some celebs have groups of friends that they parade around with, constantly carting them to premieres and bragging about each other all over social media. Other celebrities keep their besties on the DL, preferring to go with a more lowkey vibe for their BFFs.
Selena Gomez recently made the brave choice to come forward about her kidney transplant and shocked everyone not only because of the severity of her condition but also because of her best friend’s status as the generous donor. Talk about lowkey.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Gomez credited her friend with giving her “the ultimate gift and sacrifice.”
Who is Selena’s life-saving pal?
Meet Francia Raisa. She’s a 29-year-old American actress who has appeared in Bring It On: All Or Nothing, The Mindy Project and Dear White People.
Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nine years. In 2016, Raisa talked about their bond on Instagram in honor of Gomez’s 24th birthday. “I am obsessed with every memory we’ve built in the last eight years and the ones we have yet to create,” Raisa wrote. “I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did… I learn so much from you and I’m so so so proud of you.”
Sometimes it’s not about all of the things that celebrity friends do on-camera, it’s more about the quality of the things they do behind-the-scenes. Not many people can say their best friend saved their life, but at least Selena Gomez can, thanks to Francia Raisa.