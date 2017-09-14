VIEW GALLERY

Selena Gomez is not shy about sharing her health journey after being diagnosed with Lupus a few years ago. The singer suffered major set backs from the disease and mental health issues like depression. Selena has been candid about her experiences and stint in rehab. But now she shared, maybe the most shocking, thing yet. She had a kidney transplant.

Her lengthy Instagram gallery started with a photo of her and her kidney donor laying in hospital bed next to each other holding hands. Selena started her post by explaining how there is a reason she hasn’t been on the promoting her new music. Well it’s because she was in recovery. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering.”

Selena continued by saying that she plans on sharing more of her health journey later on but just wanted to take this time to publicly explain her situation. She then thanked her doctors, family and most importantly the person who gave her a kidney. “And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possible thank my beautiful friend Francia Raísa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”

Francia is an actress most noteable known for her role in Secret Life Of The American Teenager. She just landed a role in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. She hasn’t made a public statement about the transplant yet, but she has called Selena her “forever friend” in the past.

Selena then showed a polaroid of her transplant scar and of her swelling. Since her new music has dropped Selena has been super active. Going to The Met Gala, New York Fashion Week and supporting her boyfriend, The Weeknd on tour. She has hidden her recovery and surgery so well.

Based on her post, I think it’s safe to assume, that Selena and Francia are recovering just fine.