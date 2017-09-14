VIEW GALLERY

What do Annabelle, American Sniper, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman all have in common? They were all executive produced by Steven Mnuchin. Over the last few decades, Mnuchin has worked as a banker, film producer, hedge fund manager, and most recently, US Secretary of the Treasury. It’s safe to say that he has quite the lengthy resume. Let’s see how he get to where he is today.

Steven Mnuchin’s Net Worth as of 2018: $300 million

1985 – 2002

Mnuchin’s father worked for finance company Goldman Sachs, and it was no wonder that Mnuchin would follow in his footsteps. After graduating from Yale, Steven worked his way up to become Head of multiple departments to Executive Vice President.

Mnuchin left Goldman Sachs in 2002, with an estimated $12.6 million in compensation. Not too shabby.

2002 – 2009

Mnuchin founded Dune Capital Management in 2004, in which he served as CEO. The company invested in several Mnuchin projects, but after, were sued by Trump. Little did Steven know that he would work on his administration years later. His wife Louise Linton later took over Dune Capital Management, but had no choice but to resign when he became US Secretary of the Treasury.

In 2004, Mnuchin founded RatPac Dune Entertainment, which helped fund major films like the X-Men franchise and Avatar. Among the first few films he produced was American Sniper and Mad Max: Fury Road.

2009 – 2015

During the next few years, Mnuchin made multiple investments, turning failed banks into successes. One of the banks he bought, OneWest, became the largest bank of Southern California. In 2015, Steven sold OneWest to a financial holding company for a reported $3.4 billion.

He began executive producing more and more films, most of which were horror or action, like Pan, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Lego Movie.

2015 – 2017

While Mnuchin wasn’t a direct member of the political community, over the course of his career, he donated hundreds of thousands to multiple political organizations and politicians.

During the 2016 Presidential Election, Mnuchin was an active supporter of Donald Trump, who’d he’d known for more than a decade. Mnuchin was appointed as the fundraiser for the Trump campaign. Once Trump was elected as President, Mnuchin was nominated, and elected, as the 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Present

During this year, he helped produce Fist Fight, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Wonder Woman, to name a few. In 2017, Mnuchin married actress Louise Linton. The two are currently under investigation for using a government plane for multiple leisure trips.

2018

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is on the verge to fix the serious economic misstep by the Trump administration.