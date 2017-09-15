VIEW GALLERY

This actress has been busy in the past couple months. On top of appearing on talk shows and film work, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lawrence wanted some time out of the limelight. After her rough experiences on the set of Mother!, I would need a vacation, too. A trip to the bar is the next best thing.

Unfortunately, a little TLC and fame don’t mix well. Lawrence was given the harsh reminder when she revealed that she got into a bar fight. During an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, she retold her exciting encounter in a Budapest bar.

When Seth Meyers mentioned “that seems like a dangerous place to get into a bar fight,” Lawrence simply laughed and added, “I mean, for him…”

I love her. But before I go into fangirling into one of my favorite actresses, here’s a little backstory. Lawrence’s story began with a pushy fan asking for a selfie. I’m sure he meant well, but when a busy actress just wanted a fun night with friends, this was the last thing she needed.

“I was drunk, which is rare,” she explained. “This guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, ‘No. Thank you. No.'”

Drunkenness considered, I think she handled it well. The incident could have ended there, but the fan was as stubborn as a mule. Lawrence added, “He was like, ‘Please! My girlfriend will never believe me.’ My friend was like, ‘If your girlfriend won’t believe you then she’s not the one.'”

Get yourself friends like the ones in J. Law’s crew. I’m in dire need of some myself. Here’s when the story takes a rapid turn. When Lawrence’s friends told her fan to leave, the guy immediately turned hostile and shouted profanities at the group. All this because he didn’t understand the word no. Cue the amazing bar fight.

“And… I don’t know. Something in me just snapped – but it couldn’t have been the alcohol.” she told Meyers. “I was like, ‘Did you just say f*ck you to me?! Did you just say f*ck you to me?!'”

Lawrence then grabbed the man and poured beers all over him. She even doused the fan’s suitcase with alcohol after asking if it was his. Eventually one of Lawrence’s friends tried to stop her from going too far. And no, it wasn’t to save her fan.

“My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, ‘Don’t waste beer! Don’t waste beer!'” Lawrence explained. “I instantly relaxed. I was like, ‘Of course! What was I thinking?'”

I’d say that’s a perfectly good use of beer, and that’s coming from a bartender. Meyers later joked about the experience and hoped that one of the fan’s friends got a picture of the fight. A selfie is a selfie, right? Lawrence wasn’t sure if his friends got the photo, but one of her friends missed the entire encounter.

“My friend was in the bathroom. He came back and was like, ‘Did you guys see that guy? He was all wet and crying!'”

Slay girl. Slay. You can watch the exchange here: