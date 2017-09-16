In a bleak and confusing world where sexy “Fake News” costumes exist, people are salivating over the high-key terrifying clown from It, and someone named Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is the next Bachelor, we draw respite from wholesome tweets wherever we can find them.

A 19-year-old college student at UCLA is going viral this week for posting a sweet exchange between herself and her father. Cecilia Li’s dad packed her a container of sliced mangoes for her drive back to school the next day, and when she forgot them, he had an adorable solution.

“Did you forget the mango?” Li’s dad texted her from home.

“I REALIZED AFTER HALF AN HOUR,” she answered, clearly agitated. “I’m crying. I’m sorry.”

She needn’t have worried. Two days later, she found a package in her apartment with the container of sliced mangoes in an insulated styrofoam ice box with ice packs, so they were fresh and chilled for her.

“MY DAD MAILED ME A TUPPERWARE OF MANGO THAT HE HAD CUT FOR ME IN AN ICEBOX BC I FORGOT THEM WHEN I WENT BACK TO SCHOOL HAHAH DAD OF THE YEAR,” she tweeted, in a post that has now been liked 50,000 times.

MY DAD MAILED ME A TUPPERWARE OF MANGO THAT HE HAD CUT FOR ME IN AN ICEBOX BC I FORGOT THEM WHEN I WENT BACK TO SCHOOL HAHAH DAD OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/jXHTTYJ2Ya — 李祉欣 (@ce_silly_a) September 13, 2017

The Internet is shook at her dad’s dedication in getting his daughter her favorite snack, and many are amusing themselves by contrasting the behavior with their own parents’ actions (or lack thereof.)

https://twitter.com/Mofaye_/status/908444438606819328

..shit my parents won't even bring me anything from the store if I call while they're in line… — ℝ (@RICHAIRADA) September 14, 2017

HOW FAR AWAY WERE YOU GUYS AW — 🍵 (@IRRE9ULAR) September 14, 2017

“I had never been happier nor more amused that I had mangoes cut, packaged, and shipped with love,” Li told BuzzFeed. “Needless to say, they were gone within minutes.”

More of this, please.