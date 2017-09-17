There are at least two social media managers deserving of a raise this week.

One Twitter user stoked a friendly rivalry Wednesday (September 13) between London’s Science Museum and Natural History Museum that would have Ross Gellar worked up into a who-stole-my-sandwich level frenzy.

“Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious? #askacurator,” user @bednarz posed, the picture of innocence.

“We have dinosaurs,” the Natural History Museum answered. “No contest.”

This isn’t even the entire thread. At one point the Victoria & Albert Museum attempted to intervene and break up the fight, but the contest continued undeterred.

The war at the museums ended in a draw, but a valiant effort was put forth by curators on both sides.