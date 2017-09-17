There are at least two social media managers deserving of a raise this week.
One Twitter user stoked a friendly rivalry Wednesday (September 13) between London’s Science Museum and Natural History Museum that would have Ross Gellar worked up into a who-stole-my-sandwich level frenzy.
“Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious? #askacurator,” user @bednarz posed, the picture of innocence.
“We have dinosaurs,” the Natural History Museum answered. “No contest.”
Of course, it was a contest. The Science Museum responded by lauding their robot collection. The exchange continued with a back-and-forth continuing for dozens of tweets as the two museums challenged each other by highlighting everything from vampire fish to ear trumpets to whale songs, and battling one another with lava and meteorites.
This isn’t even the entire thread. At one point the Victoria & Albert Museum attempted to intervene and break up the fight, but the contest continued undeterred.
The war at the museums ended in a draw, but a valiant effort was put forth by curators on both sides.