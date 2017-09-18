All of those hours of bingeing Law & Order can actually pay off. Just ask Julie Dragland who used what she saw on the infamous crime show to get out of a dangerous mugging.

Julie was on a Dublin bound BART train from Daly City, California. It was right before 5 PM on Saturday that a note was dropped in her lap. The ripped piece of paper said in red ink, “There are 2 guns pointed at you now. If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be discreet. Do not turn around until after you have left Civic Center + you will live.”

She started freaking out and rightfully so! Julie is a PR Specialist at SEGA and has no background or knowledge in these situations. Julie told the San Francisco Chronicles, “I did not want to give up my stuff, but I had no idea who was behind me.”

Julie tried to mouth ‘help me’ to fellow train riders but it was useless. But she remembered something from a Law & Order episode that has a similar situation. That’s when Julie faked a seizure to get attention.

“I slumped sideways and started shaking and crying,” she said. “I closed my eyes and increased the vigor to people would pay attention.” Eventually, a couple came over trying to help and she showed them the note. The mugger got off the next stop and wasn’t found.

Julie’s quick thinking and vast knowledge of Law & Order potentially saved her life.