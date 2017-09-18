We were first introduced to Teyana Taylor on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, but the world really took notice of her a few years later when she made a mesmerizing appearance in Kanye West‘s “Fade” video with a jaw-dropping performance that catapulted her career.

Many may not know that Teyana isn’t new to the game. She’s choreographed for Beyonce and backup danced for Chris Brown, among many other professional projects. The actress, singer and mom is now blissfully married to NBA star Iman Shumpert but before that, an ex-BFF was actually the cause of the rift between one of her former suitors. Take a look at who used to be the object of Teyana’s affection.

Brandon Jennings 2008 – 2014

These two were actually engaged but things turned sour when Teyana caught wind of him allegedly being involved with her former best friend, model Tae Heckard. Jennings even went public with Heckard just three days after his last conversation with Taylor, claiming that it was his “first real relationship.” SMH.

Daniel “Boobie” Gibson 2008 – 2009

Daniel Gibson is a former NBA player and current rapper who was once married to R&B singer Keyshia Cole, with whom he shares a child. Taylor and Gibson dated for about a year.

Soulja Boy 2009

Apparently, this situationship started the infamous beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy and Rihanna and Teyana. The story is that Soulja Boy kicked Teyana out of his limo to make room for Rih, which would obviously be a problem for Chris. Teyana and Chris are good friends so, of course, word got back to him about the incident and that didn’t go over too well.

Drake 2009

Back in 2009, Teyana Taylor posted some questionable photos on her MySpace page with the popular rapper. The two claimed that they were just “besties forever” but he looked a little too close to her lips for a “bestie.”

Colin Kaepernick 2013

It was rumored that Taylor and Kaepernick may have dated November 2013 after they were seen visiting the same dentist’s office. Teyana also posted a picture on her Instagram laying down on what looked like to be Colin’s couch.

Iman Shumpert 2014 – Present

The pair were first spotted as a couple when pictures of their romantic getaway in Maui surfaced in 2014. Fast forward to today: they are now married and share a beautiful baby girl, Junie; the first for each. If you peep the singer’s Instagram page, you’ll be left shouting relationship and fitness #GOALS.

2018

Teyana Taylor is happily married to Iman Shumpert and has a lovely daughter named Junie.

2019

Teyana Taylor is married to Iman Shumpert, though happily or not that is a question as there was an allegation of Iman impregnating a pornstar.

