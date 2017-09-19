VIEW GALLERY

Shooter star Ryan Philippe isn’t one to shy away from the camera. Philippe was born on September 10, 1974 in New Castle, Delaware. He is an American actor, director and writer well known for his work on I know What You Did Last Summer, Secrets and Lies and most recently Shooter. Currently, he’s slated to work on more film projects like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Famous in Love.

But how much do you know about his love life? Let’s take a look at the list of girlfriends Phillippe’s had in the past.

Reese Witherspoon 1997 – 2006

Philippe and Witherspoon met when she turned 21 in 1997. The two got married after only two years of dating, to which Witherspoon admitted that “it was an excellent opportunity for [her] to really find out what it means to be a partner and to be in a marriage,” according to The Daily Mail.

Phillippe had two children with Witherspoon: Ava and Deacon Phillippe. The couple divorced back in 2007, but they claim to share a civil relationship now.

Alexis Knapp 2010

Knapp didn’t stick around the longest, but the two ended up having a child. Her representative told People that Knapp did not pressure the actor to stick around, nor did she expect him to.

Even after breaking up, Phillippe and Knapp have been seen together on occasion. She gave birth to a baby girl on July 1, 2011, and named her Kailani Merizalde Phillippe. Her daughter, now six, more formally goes by Kailani Knapp.

Amanda Seyfried 2010 – 2011

The two met at a celebrity Halloween party before cultivating an on-and-off relationship. While paparazzi occasionally saw them together on dinner dates and romantic walks, it was obvious that Seyfried was uncertain in the relationship. According to The Daily Mail, the breakup was mutual because they “never fully committed.” Many speculate that their breakup also had to do with the fact he had a child with one of his exes, Alexis Knapp.

Paulina Slagter 2011 – 2016

Despite his growing list of failed relationships, this one made him consider marriage again. Paulina Slagter was one of Phillippe’s longest premarital relationships, and many thought that they were meant to be. In an interview with US Weekly, Phillippe gushed all about how he was head over heels with the model and soon-to-be Stanford law graduate.

The two seemed so cute together, especially when their relationship was going strong for five long years. Unfortunately, the couple broke up 10 months after Phillippe asked Slagter to marry him.

Elsie Hewitt 2017

Phillippe’s latest lost love is 21-year-old Elsie Hewitt, a model and the Playboy Playmate of June 2017. Hewitt also has a budding career in acting, however, she’s more widely known for her online presence on Instagram.

The two started going out in April but broke up only three months later. Currently, rumors are circulating that Phillippe once abused her after getting extremely drunk on July 3. Hewitt claimed that Phillippe “grabbed her upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm” and later proceeded to “violently [throw] her down his staircase as hard as he could,” according to The Blast.

Phillippe has countered these claims. According to The Daily Mail, Hewitt is the one that was under the influence and fell down the stairs herself.

2018

After his break up in 2017 with Elsie Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe is currently enjoying his single life.

2019

Ryan Phillippe does not seem to has a girlfriend after dating Elsie Hewitt and she suing him for domestic violence.