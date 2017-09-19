VIEW GALLERY

Scott Disick, 34, is a well-known TV personality, but he’s also known for his work as a model and businessman. Despite his tenure on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I think Scott is even more notorious for his womanizing ways. Was there ever a time when Scott Disick’s love life didn’t change every two months?

Let’s take a look at who “Lord Disick” has dated in the past.

Chloe Bartoli 2010 – 2015

I’d like to believe that there was some point in time when Scott’s love life wasn’t a mess. I have yet to be proven right. Scott and Chloe allegedly began dating around 2010 after Scott temporarily broke it off with Kourtney Kardashian, however there have been rumors surrounding them back in 2006. Reporters have caught them flirting on a number of occasions, leading many of us to believe that their “friendship” might have moved into the bedroom.

Sometime after breaking up with Kourtney in 2015, Scott and Chloe have been seen together again for a brief period of time.

Kourtney Kardashian 2007 – 2015

His time with Kourtney is probably what landed him in hot water the most. It’s also one of the most invested relationships that Scott has under his belt, which is saying something considering his…extensive history. The two were dating around the time Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007 and became an integral part of the series in the second season. The reason? You guessed it. Scott’s cheating habits.

Scott and Kourtney broke up in 2009 but later got back together after she found out she was pregnant with their first kid, Mason. Their make-up-break-up cycle continued over the years, and even culminated into Kourtney rejecting his marriage proposal on Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Between 2012 and 2014, they had two more children, Penelope and Reign. With three children under their care, a lot of people thought that they would finally tie the knot. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the couple finally broke it off in 2015.

Lina Sandberg 2015 – 2016

Here is where his dating history gets a little weird. In 2016, a source from E!News confirmed that Scott, 32 at the time, secretly began dating Swedish model Lina Sandberg. Their relationship was supposed to be kept under wraps, leaving Scott furious when gossip magazines were filled with photos of them hugging and kissing outside a Beverly Hills Hotel.

Regardless of whether they were actually dating or a random hookup, the two “ended on a good note as friends” according to Daily Mail.

Christine Burke 2016

It seems like Scott is keen on leaving behind a string of broken hearts after splitting with Kourtney. Us Weekly confirmed that Scott and Christine Burke began hooking up. The two were caught kissing on a yacht while partying in the south of France. Fans and onlookers were baffled considering how she could have passed off as Kendall Jenner’s twin if you squinted hard enough.

Bella Banos 2017

During a Costa Rica getaway, Scott allegedly asked Bella to join him. The worst part is that this trip was with the Kardashians family. Kourtney’s family was obviously upset with him considering that bringing another woman would have an obvious effect on his three children at the time.

Scott… Come on, man. That’s messed up.

Bella Thorne 2017

How many mystery models will Lord Disick add to his roster in 2017 alone?

While visiting his Cannes Villa in May 2017, Scott allegedly invited a mystery woman to relax with. After learning that it was 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, everyone started asking what was going on with their relationship. The two were also seen holding hands together in public on multiple occasions.

During July interview with People, Bella admitted that she “was never with him sexually” and that they were just friends. Another source added, “They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun.”

Sofia Richie 2017

His latest conquest seems to be Sofia Richie, a 19-year-old model who allegedly dated Justin Bieber for a little while back in 2016. Scott and Sofia were first seen together on a yacht in Cannes back in May. Since then, the two have been nearly inseparable, despite their age gap. According to Us Weekly, “Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together.”

I don’t think I have to even rage about the age difference because Twitter is doing it for me.

Yeah. I need to wash my eyes out after looking through his relationship resume. Excuse me.

2018

Scott Disick is currently running his relationship smoothly with girlfriend Sofia Richie who is 15 years younger than him.

2019

Scott Disick is still with girlfriend Sofia Richie, they were currently seen enjoying shopping with daughter Penelope.