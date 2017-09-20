VIEW GALLERY

Once Starbucks announces the date of the PSL’s return it’s official: summer is coming to an end and fall is approaching. As the temperature starts to drop, it’s time for us to step up our A-game from the usual denim shorts and graphic t-shirts with the upcoming fashion trends of the season.

Autumn is the best time to experiment with your wardrobe and take it to a new level. There’s something inspiring about the leaves changing colors and the days getting a little shorter. It makes switching up shorts for tights and skirts and t-shirts for oversized sweats even more exciting.

Whether you’re going on a cute date to carve pumpkins or grabbing coffee with friends, these new wardrobe staples will keep you looking stylish all semester long and way past winter break. Here are the 12 essentials you need this fall, in no particular order.