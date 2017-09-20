VIEW GALLERY

Kevin Hart is an actor, producer and the highest paid comedian in the world, followed by Jerry Seinfeld. He is also currently facing extortion because of a controversial video released of him with a woman. It’s not looking too good for him since there have been previous rumors of Hart being unfaithful to his fiance, Eniko Parrish.

The person who released the video asked for a few million dollars in return for keeping more evidence hidden. The FBI seems to know who the individual is, but the video is still out there along with a statement from the culprit saying that Hart only began the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund in order to “get ahead” because he knew this footage was about to be exposed.

Regardless of the seriously damaging situation he’s in right now, how much is this popular comedian worth today?

Kevin Hart’s Net Worth as of 2018: $120 million

Let’s see how the star rose to the top.

2001 – 2002

Hart made special appearances in Comedy Central’s I’m Grown Little Man and Seriously Funny. He originally launched his career by entering and winning comedy challenges at different clubs. Hart was booed off stage on several occasions, but kept performing. He went under the name Lil Kev and made his television debut in Undeclared playing a college freshman.

2003 – 2004

Hart’s movie career began in 2003 with Scary Movie 3 and Soul Plan.

2005 – 2010

Hart returned as CJ in Scary Movie 4 and starred in the TV drama The Last Stand. He moved on to star in the film The Weekend with Oliver Hudson and John Farley and continued starring in many other movies like Fool’s Gold, Drillbit Taylor and Meet Dave. Hart also began doing comedy tours beginning with an act called I’m a Little Grown Man.

2011 – 2015

Hart has made an estimated $65 million from his concert films, including Laugh at My Pain and Let Me Explain, ranking in the top 10 highest-grossing of all time. He’s also had substantial roles in other movies, including Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too, which both grossed over $70 million. The star brought home $10 million per film.

2016

Hart’s concert tour What Now? was an enormous success resulting in a payday of $87.5 million. Editor Gary Bongiovanni commented on the comedian saying, “Only a few comedians are capable of sports arenas. Kevin Hart is very much this exception: He is doing arenas everywhere; his comedy transcends the borders of this country. Hart sold over a million tickets in a year, I don’t know how long it’s been since a comedian did that.”

2017

Hart is set to star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Ride Along 3. Assuming all goes well with the case on the controversial video, the comedian doesn’t show any signs of slowing down his career.

