VIEW GALLERY

Sometimes you taste something that is so good and so delicious that you have to know how it was made. You become obsessed with it and want to eat it over and over again. Sydne Newberry can relate because her brownies are really that good. Her brownies are so good that her German friend loved them so much fooled around with her husband over them.

The New York Times shared their iconic Katharine Hepburn Brownies Recipe recently so the brownies were getting lots of attention. It was only a matter of time before Sydne’s 74 word comment on the recipe’s page was discovered. Her short comment may just be the best recipe comment of all time.

The greatest living short story writer is Synde Newberry & she publishes in the comments section of brownie recipes https://t.co/4q8QCpEelP — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) September 15, 2017

Sydne posted, “This has been my go-to brownie recipe for 30 years, even after going to baking school!” she wrote. “In the 80s an acquaintance in Germany to whom I brought some of the brownies, and who considered herself a great cook, asked for the recipe but was never able to get it to work.” Sounds innocent enough.

She continues on with her story, which escalated rather quickly. “She kept asking me what she was doing wrong and I was never able to solve her problem. Eventually, she moved to the US and stole my husband!” A casual response to not being able to bake the perfect brownie.

The Cut got in touch with Sydne to find out more backstory about her and her husband stealing brownies. The woman who stole her husband was a food snob and Sydne said, “She insinuated that I’d purposely left something out of the recipe” to sabotage her brownies. Sydne’s then caught her then husband and the woman fooling around. They got a divorce and he and the other woman began seeing each other.

I never knew baked goods were worth ruining a marriage over, but maybe I haven’t tasted one that delicious yet.