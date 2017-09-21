Jessie Lorene Goline: Story, Must-See Report & Details

Jessie Lorene Goline is a 25-year-old Jonesboro, Arkansas high school art teacher who was arrested for allegedly having intercourse with four of her students.

The former teacher was taken into custody Wednesday, September 20, after an investigation surrounding Goline’s out of school relationships with her students. According to the affidavit the sexual acts happened between January and April 2016.

The investigation started after a parent accused Goline of having sexual relations with students at Marked Tree High School. The school intervened after parents threatened to physicaly harm Goline.

According to Arkansas Online, Goline told school officials that she had sexual relationships with four students. Goline thought one student was 18-years-old at the time but found out afterwards he was much younger.

The Arkansas Online also reported that the four students are from multiple schools. “Three from the Marked Tree School District and another form the East Poinsett County School District.” The sexual relations started from texting and then gradually became physical.

One boy said that his friend dropped him off at Goline’s apartment to have intercourse. While another student claims that Goline picked him up in the afternoon and drove them both back to her apartment to have sex. Later that day Goline had sex with another student. It is also reported that she sent provocative photos to these students as well.

She was released from jail later that Wednesday on a $5,000 bond. She is only facing one count of sexual assault because allegedly she slept with only one student who was a minor. Her next court date is October 31 and if convicted could face anywhere from 10 to 40 years or life in prison.