Weddings are meant to be a fairytale affair. You can now get closer to making that a reality by fulfilling your Disney addiction with a Disney princess-style wedding gown. Ditch the white strapless dress or the family heirloom you had planned on wearing because you now have fourteen dresses inspired by six princesses to choose from.

The gowns will be made by Japanese wedding dress company Kuraudia Co., in collaboration with Disney, and according to Asahi, the princesses featured are Belle, Ariel, Snow White, Rapunzel, Aurora and Cinderella. They haven’t forgotten about the grooms either, a various amount of prince tuxedos will also be available. The dresses can only be rented, not bought, for about $3,600 while the tuxes are available for an additional $900, reports Insider. The catch? They’ll only be available in Japan, starting in November.

There’s no word yet on whether the company will reach out to international markets. But hey, Japan is a prime destination to get married and have your honeymoon if you ask me.