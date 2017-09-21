VIEW GALLERY

As Hurricane Maria slammed across the Caribbean Islands, many celebrities expressed their concerns for those impacted, donating money to relief funds. Melissa Joan Hart, however, seemed to be too concerned about her vacation to do so.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Hart shared a screenshot of a notification reading, “Maria has officially made landfall on the Caribbean Island of Dominica as a Category 5 Hurricane.” Hart captioned the post by writing, “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.”

While we all enjoy a little R&R with the family on occasion, many were surprised to see Hart complain that the hurricane had ruined her vacation. While the post was quickly deleted, fans took to Twitter with the receipts, calling Hart out on her rude and unsympathetic behavior.

Upon seeing the backlash online, Hart took to Instagram once more to tell those impacted by Hurricane Maria that they are in her thoughts and prayers.

Fans were still not convinced, believing that she only posted these sentiments to counteract the response to the original post.

Our thoughts are with you Melissa as you scramble to find a last minute vacation destination. Meanwhile, CNN reports that Hurricane Maria has knocked out all the power in Puerto Rico, potentially for many months. 14 have been reported dead.