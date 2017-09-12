VIEW GALLERY

Lisa Hochstein, star of the short-lived Real Housewives of Miami, is in hot water after posting a photo evacuating her Florida residence via private jet. As Hurricane Irma began to tear apart the coast, Hochstein, along with her husband, son and two dogs, boarded the jet to safety.

The internet was not too happy with Hochstein’s post, with many followers saying that the private jet could have easily helped bring more residents or dogs to safety. Users began to attack the star on Instagram and Twitter.

“Posing’ in front of a private jet, while a [category] 5 hurricane is about to destroy Miami,” one commenter wrote. “How pathetic these people are! Sickening!!”

“Maybe take some people with you lol bad and boujie,” another added.

@MarkKellyWPBF @wpbf_stephanie @wpbf_erin @lisahochstein Just arrived in my Private Jet at @NetJets but I won't rub it in w a Picture LOL 😉 — Mr Breitling (@Breitlingmax) September 12, 2017

Talk about tone deaf…let me stop as we evacuate for a photo in front of our private jet #RHOM #LisaHochstein pic.twitter.com/yK2JkJ8ze8 — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) September 9, 2017

Even Hochstein’s former RHOM co-star Joanna Krupa joined in on the backlash on Twitter.

All those A holes posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami , why don't u offer help families and animals that can't get out ? — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) September 7, 2017

Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots ! — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) September 7, 2017

Hochstein began to comment back at the haters, eventually updating the Instagram caption to explain herself and the picture, writing, “EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYztP0XB5Q3/

Hochstein further explained that many of her friends were staying at their Florida home as it was deemed a safer location than the houses of her friends. She ends the post by saying “Material things can be replaced, lives cannot.”

According to ABC News, Miami Beach has been reopened as Hurricane Irma has made its way out. 11 deaths have been reported while roughly 6.7 million people were left without power.