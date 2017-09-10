Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3 storm as of Sunday evening (September 10), and is currently slamming Naples and expected to climb towards Fort Myers, CNN reports.

While every news outlet has been scrambling to cover the storm, one Twitter user shared a video Saturday afternoon that quickly went viral for demonstrating the sheer power of the hurricane.

“I am in disbelief right now…” @Kaydi_K wrote. “This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That’s as far as they see.”

In the video, the shoreline has been redrawn, and a dock that presumably reached over the ocean now stands over barren land.

According to the Washington Post, Irma’s winds are pulling water away from the shoreline due to its strength and low pressure, sucking water into the storm. The water is expected to refill once the storm passes, though now the same is happening in Florida as Irma changes course.

Watch the startling videos below.

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — Kaydiann Kidd (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017

Drone captures receded waters along the waterfront in Tampa as Hurricane #Irma approaches. https://t.co/KhDj6BMIO5 pic.twitter.com/ZaYZizUqvG — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017