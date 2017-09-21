The phrase ‘self-care’ is often thrown around by advisors and administrators as a means to help students overcome the college struggle, but what they don’t explain is how to implement self-care into your packed daily routine or what self-care even really is.

Self-care is all about taking time for yourself in order to re-center and de-stress. What form it actually takes is completely up to you. For you, self-care could kist be putting on a face mask and reading a magazine, writing a love letter to yourself, or even just sleeping. If you’re unsure about how to center yourself and de-stress and need some inspiration, here are five ways to implement self-care into your daily routine.

1. Meditate.

Meditation can sound a bit daunting but once you get the hang of it, it can become an awesome way to sort out your thoughts and feelings. If you’re unsure how to meditate, Shelah Marie, who founded the website Soul Study, made a meditation mixtape filled with guided meditations. Each track is only 10-15 minutes long and she guides users through an entire meditation process. Also, don’t be afraid to think during your meditations. Marie says that you should be thinking during your mediations and questioning yourself on why these thoughts are popping up and what’s the root behind them.

2. Repeat positive affirmations.

Daily affirmations are a quick and easy way to fit your daily dose of self-care into your schedule. You can do one in the morning like, “You are beautifully made and the day was made for you,” and one at night such as, “You rocked the day and deserve your sleep.” Your affirmations can be longer or shorter than the example above and they can be said or written daily. As long as you affirm your greatness on the regular you are practicing self-care. These affirmations will make you more conscious of negative thoughts you have and help you correct them. The more you say it, the more you believe it.

3. Work out.

You might not want to hear this, but working out is a great way to practice self-care. It allows for you to clear your thoughts, focus on some goals and get a healthier body. Exercising can also make you happier.

4. Create your perfect ambiance.

Who and what you surround yourself with can greatly affect your happiness. You need to drop the friends who really aren’t your friends and find people who are for you. Try joining clubs that surround your interest. You also have to surround yourself with stuff that makes you happy, from candles and bath bombs to a journal and some dark chocolate. Trust me, having a bath bomb when you want to take a relaxing soak helps.

5. Treat yo’self.

Pamper yourself like the queen you are! You need to love yourself on the inside and the outside, and if there are little things you can do to enhance both, then do those things. Proper care of your outward appearance can boost your confidence, too. Treat yourself to that mani-pedi or to that face mask. Why? You deserve it, babe!

While these are just some ways that you can implement self-care into your daily routine, there are many other things you can do. Do your research and happy self-care!