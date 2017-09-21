An 18-year-old freshman was found unresponsive in her dorm room at the University of Kent’s Canterbury campus. She has barely been at college for a day. She moved in to her dorm the day before her death. Police have yet to release the student’s name.

The student was found early Sunday morning in her Tyler Court dorm room unresponsive. Who found her hasn’t been released, but by the time emergency services got on the dorm she was already dead.

University of Kent released a statment in the schools newspaper InQuire about how her death is being investigated by authorities. “Police are not treating the death as suspicious,” the university’s statment says. “Next of kin have been informed and support is available for students and staff. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

No information about the cause of the student’s death has been released. The authorities and the school don’t believe that any foul play occurred.

Molly Hope, a student and editor at InQuire, was helping students move into Tyler Courts that weekend. She said that resident’s at Tyler Court are shaken up from the incident. “We were informed that there had been an incident and access to the flat in question was blocked off,” she said.

It was move-in weekend and was a generally happy affair until Sunday. When the resident’s learned of the death they were surprised. “It was a sombre morning given how excited students usually are when they start their time at uni,” Molly recounts.

The student’s family or the authorities have yet to make a statement.