Louisiana State University freshmen Maxwell Gruver passed away this week after being rushed to the hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. The 18-year-old’s death is being investigated as a “potential hazing incident,” said LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.

The school and the fraternity’s headquarters are taking Maxwell’s death very seriously. LSU’s President F. King Alexander said at a news conference that all Greek life on campus is suspended until further notice. The suspension is pending on the results of the investigation of Maxwell’s death.

The President took a strong stance on hazing and it’s presence on campus.”Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable. And it will not be tolerated at LSU,” the LSU Phi Delta Theta chapter is also be investigated by their fraternity’s headquarters.

The LSU chapter took down their website a day after Maxwell’s death.

According to BuzzFeed News, Bob Biggs the Executive Vice President and CEO of the fraternity said, “”We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable.”

Phi Delta Theta has a strict alcohol-free housing policy that was implemented in 2000. The policy means that no Phi Delta Theta properties are allowed to have alcohol or the consumption of alcohol at any time. But images show that earlier in the year LSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter promoting frat parties at their house.

The toxicology report hasn’t been released and the investigation about Maxwell’s death is ongoing. If his death was caused from hazing or fraternity activities LSU has to really rethink their Greek life program.

In two years three fraternity chapters have been kicked off campus. It seems like they have a problem with hazing that needs to be sorted out or more students are going to die.