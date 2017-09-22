VIEW GALLERY

Brigham Young University just announced that the campus has finally ended its ban on selling caffeinated soft drinks. This may seem strange that a college campus had a ban on caffeinated soda, but BYU is a Mormon college and caffeine is against BYU’s strict honor code, until now.

Students at BYU are losing their minds that the ban is finally over. Students are celebrating by openly drinking caffeinated sodas on campus. Even student’s who didn’t have class or are online students drove to campus to partake in the campuses historic caffeinated day. Seriously, they are going all out to celebrate soda.

🎵 THE SPIRIT OF GOD LIKE A FIIIRREEE IS BURNING THE LATTEERR DAY GLOORRYYY BEGIINSS TO COME FORTH!! THE VIISIONS AND BLESSSINGS OF OLD ARE R pic.twitter.com/z5e3SFzLhd — kwaku (@thekwakuel) September 21, 2017

BYU: we're gonna sell caffeine on campus

Me: pic.twitter.com/kMVI3UOVqL — Ryan Kerr (@rkerrtwo) September 21, 2017

I never thought this day would come. pic.twitter.com/8zGefm3ETA — hazelnuts roasting on an open fire (@hayzul_nut) September 21, 2017

BYU said that the addition of caffeinated soft drinks is because they want to accommodate the needs of their students. In their statement it says the decision to add to their soda selection was not finically influenced.

Either way, students are stoked to be openly and freely consuming copious amounts of bubbly caffeine in the daylight. As opposed to smuggling the illegal beverage in the middle of the night and quickly chugging it in their rooms unbeknownst to anyone else.

I FEEL LIKE WE ARE IN HOLES WHEN THE DROUGHT IS OVER AND THE CURSE IS BROKEN — 🎄Zodiac Miller but Christmas-y🎄 (@awkwardlylauren) September 21, 2017

drove to campus even though I’m only taking online classes this semester just to buy a historic DC pic.twitter.com/g6pZ8dEeCe — sky full of christmas song (@skyler_michele) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/ChandlerMillerr/status/910950893201190912

I'm stoked I don't have to sneak in my personal-use beverages to BYU campus anymore pic.twitter.com/NoaNbdkCgD — Sang Kim (@5lbtrout) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/LTodd3000/status/910903496400130048

BYU’s honor code still has bans on coffee, tea, energy drinks, alcohol, premarital sex, profanity, homosexuality and beards. Some student’s are not happy about the change in policy at BYU and think that caffeinated soda’s is going to open the floodgate for change.

What’s next, alcohol??? — dasher dancer prancer vincent (@vints) September 21, 2017

