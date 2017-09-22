VIEW GALLERY

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have been married for two years now. The two actors, who both appeared in vampire based franchises, recently expanded their family by having their first child.

The two went on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast to talk all things baby and Ian told a story that has upset many fans. The story was about how Ian actually threw out all of Nikki’s birth control pills because he wanted to start a family.

The two were in Barcelona, Spain on vacation when Ian decided to take Nikki’s fertility into his own hands. “We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control,” he said on the podcast.

He continued by saying how it was the beginning of the pack so popping out all the pills was “a lot of work, especially after a little bit of Sangria.” He even said that he has video of him disposing of Nikki’s birth control.

ian somerhalder recorded his wife hyperventilating about her (missing) birth control that he threw out & she’s still with him….lmfao bye. — k (@knowIesteIIer) September 21, 2017

Yes, they discussed having kids, but she never said it was okay for him to throw out her birth control or that she wanted to start trying this instance. Ian made sure that everyone knew he did this without telling Nikki. “Actually, now thinking about it, I guess I kind of decided [to start a family],” he said.

Fans are upset about Ian throwing out Nikki’s pills without her permission. They are labeling Ian’s actions as reproductive coercion and by definition from The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reproductive coercion “involves behavior intended to maintain power and control in a relationship related to reproductive health.”

The definition further defines what behaviors are used to maintain power, “This behavior includes explicit attempts to impregnate a partner against her will, control outcomes of a pregnancy, coerce a partner to have unprotected sex, and interfere with contraceptive methods.”

ian somerhalder is fucking disgusting how do you make a joke about throwing away your wife's birth control — thursday girl (@sansjuniperos) September 21, 2017

Nikki or Ian have yet to comment on the backlash from the story.