VIEW GALLERY

September 23rd is a booked up date, it’s the day the world is allegedly ending and it’s also Celebrate Bisexuality Day.

More and more celebrities are becoming more transparent about their sexualities, not that they even need to comment on it publicly, and are influential figures in an underrepresented group. Some don’t feel the need to have a label while others find comfort in one.

Some celebrities have found empowerment in coming to terms with their sexuality while others have discussed facing backlash in the professional and personal aspects of their lives. In honor of Celebrate Bisexuality Week, these are the celebrities you might not have known were bi, and the statements they’ve said while opening up.

Halsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY3dZxhHYD8/?taken-by=iamhalsey

In an interview with Rolling Stones, Halsey expressed her distaste for the term, “tri-bi.” She says, “I mean, there’s a ton of biphobia — people refuse to accept bisexuality as an actual sexuality. And I’m biracial, but also white-passing, which is a unique perspective. So these kids say, like, “Oh, f****** tri-bi Halsey! She’ll never miss an opportunity to talk about it!” I want to sit them down like a mom and go, “Six months ago you were begging for an artist that would talk about this s***! But then I do, and you say, ‘Oh, not her. Someone else.'”

Amber Heard

Heard expressed some frustration about criticism she’s faced during a NY Pride & Prejudice Summit. “When I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in.” She added, “Then I saw I was attached to a label … I watched as I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard. It did impact my career, it was difficult. It was not easy.”

Audrey Plaza

In an interview with the Advocate, Plaza expressed her interest in both genders. “Girls are into me—that’s no secret. Hey, I’m into them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it. I feel like I operate in an old-school way that only gays truly understand.” She added, “So for me it’s the ultimate compliment. My tastes are like an older gay man’s, and I think that’s who I really am.”

Shannon Purser

“Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok. I wish I’d known that sooner,” the Stranger Things actress tweeted about her sexuality. “Another thing I wish I’d known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. Either way, I know what it’s like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary. But it’s gonna be ok. You’re going to be ok. No, you’re going to be great. All that to say, you’re not alone. You’re in my prayers and, if you’re the praying kind, please keep me in yours.”

Amandla Stenberg

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX3B6KVFpEc/?taken-by=amandlastenberg

The Everything, Everything actress identified as “a black bisexual woman” during a Snapchat takeover for Teen Vogue.

Bella Thorne

Thorne slyly confirmed her sexuality in 2016 when a fan asked on Twitter. This year, she got a little more candid, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I really want to actually date a girl. I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend.”