VIEW GALLERY

Caitlyn Jenner’s representative’s told The Sun that she learned about the pregnancy “some time ago.” After news broke last Friday that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was allegedly pregnant everyone has been dying for confirmation.

Kris Jenner has been tight lipped about Kylie’s pregnancy and whether or not it’s true or a rumor. Ryan Seacrest texted the momager this morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan asking about the pregnancy. Ryan said Kris responded with, “Kris says Kylie’s not confirming anything, so that’s the news from the family.”

But reps from Caitlyn Jenner aren’t going along with Kris’ plans. Representatives of Caitlyn’s confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy. Her rep said, “All I can tell you is that it was some time ago,” when Caitlyn found out about her daughter’s pregnancy.

Friday, September 22, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, now baby daddy, were having a baby and that Kylie was pregnant. Since the news broke so many fan theories have been made whether or not the pregnancy is true and what are the signs giving it away.

The tell tale signs is that she has been only posting throwback photos on her Instagram, Snapchatting from the chest up and wearing baggy clothes and sweatpants. The most recent public photos of Kylie are from this weekend. She’s in a baggy shirt, but there is no denying that she’s pregnant now.

But now the news is confirmed, so there is no telling what the Keeping Up With The Kardashian family will say now. Congratulations to Kylie and Travis! Now let’s talk baby names! Will the baby’s name start with a K?

Update

Caitlyn Jenner’s reps are now denying that they know anything or confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy. They told Digital Spy, “We are not aware of her daughter’s pregnancy other that what has been written previously,” they said.

Kim Kardashian even jumped into the narrative and tweeted about the fake confirmation.

And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

She even tweeted about the story going around that she cried when she found out Kylie was pregnant. Kim and Kanye have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Kim has spoken candidly about her past complicated pregnancies. The whole basis of the fake story is that Kim was jealous that Kylie got pregnant so easily and at that their due dates are about a month apart.

This sounds like a very fake story… https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

Kim still hasn’t denied Kylie’s pregnancy. The whole Kardashian Jenner family has been tight lipped since the rumor started.