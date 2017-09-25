Facebook has banned an advertisement that shows a women shaving her legs. According to BuzzFeed, Facebook says the ad “breaches the social network’s rules on adult content.”

The ad was for Friction Free Shaving, a razor subscription service for women. Their banned ad showed a women doing “shoga,” a play on words for yoga and shaving, in her bathroom. Their ad used a real women in her real bathroom because they want to appeal to real women buyers.

The commercial is hilarious and shows the women bending over backwards trying to shave her legs. She has two modesty bars censoring her top and lower half, but during filming she was wearing a nude bathing suit.

Even though the ad was about shaving Facebook banned it based on it having adult content. Facebook’s definition of adult content “includes nudity, depictions of people in explicit or suggestive positions, or activities that are overly suggestive or sexually provocative.”

Friction Free Shaving thinks the adult content ban for their ad is ridiculous. Briar Keen, cofounder of the startup, told BuzzFeed News, “What we wanted to do was do it with a real woman, not a model, in a real bathroom, and we wanted to do it where she looked naked, because women shave naked.”

Briar also thinks it’s unfair that ads that show women in lacy underwear doesn’t get banned, but depicting nakedness does. The company is labeling the ban as sexist because it’s all based around the sexualization of the female body.