Just one idea for Lucy Hale: a helpful instructional manual on handling cyberbullying entitled “How to Shut Down A Troll in Four Tweets or Less.”

Actress Lucy Hale, 28, recently called out a harsh commenter on Twitter after he called her anorexic in a tweet. The user, only known as Teddy Forte, commented on a picture she posted Friday, which featured Hale sitting in a chair and was captioned “Don’t go into the light, Carol Anne.” The quote comes from the movie Poltergeist, hence the harsh lighting and her expression. Apparently he was unsatisfied with her appearance and took it upon himself to give her some unneeded “advice.”

"Don't go into the light, Carol Anne" pic.twitter.com/EBqp2hrcQz — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

@lucyhale No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look 👀–that's for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger https://t.co/WLTmOXNCzR — Teddy Fiorte (@TeddyFiorte) September 22, 2017

The body-shaming man tweeted, “No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look – that’s for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger.”

I’m going to go on a limb and say no women are signing off on your personality, sir. Hale, along with all of us, was unimpressed and she responded to the troll in kind. As an eating disorder survivor, Hale takes the offense very seriously and isn’t afraid to let him know.

As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

So keep your repulsive comments to yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

Following her comments, Teddy Forte replied in the only way trolls know how: with a reaction GIF. As an added note, if you look further into all his replies throughout their exchanges he adds a GIF to all of his responses. So original.

To end the short debate, Hale finished it off by writing: “Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.” As of now, Hale hasn’t added further responses to the troll. Forte, on the other hand, is eager to keep the ball rolling.

The attention whore throwing around clunky accusations of "INSECURITY" pretty loosely. Which is it, are you a victim or a bully?#TheIrony pic.twitter.com/8lMhLwLaIH — Teddy Fiorte (@TeddyFiorte) September 23, 2017

Forte made an attempt to bring others on his side by asking if she was “a victim or a bully” after Hale called him “insecure,” but Twitter wasn’t having any of it. If you think getting called insecure is worse than calling someone anorexic then I think you need to get your priorities rearranged…