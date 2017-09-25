VIEW GALLERY

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line has been making waves in the makeup industry. Ever since the launch a few weeks ago, fans have been praising Fenty Beauty for its diversity, price range and quality.

When Rihanna is going to put her name on something you know it’s going to be good. She already has a shoe line, clothing line and now makeup, so what’s next for Rih Rih? Well fans are speculating that she is working on a skincare line and collection of wines.

Their speculations have some validity to them. Allegedly “House Of Fenty” was just filed for trademark and the goods and services are listed as “cosmetics, non-medicated skin care preparations, namely, creams, lotions, gels, toners, clean…”

Pop Sugar reports that the trademark is true through the trademark database Justia. But they also reminded fans that Fenty Beauty was filed for trademark in August 2014 and the collection didn’t come out until September 2017.

Not only has Rihanna allegedly filed for trademarks for a skincare line, but apparently she also filed for a trademark for “Fenty Estates Wine And Spirits Company.” Obviously, this trademark is for wine and liquor products.

https://twitter.com/fentyy/status/912083989355261952

There has been no confirmation from Rihanna if a skincare line and spirits are on the way, but fans are celebrating anyways.

Me and my girls in 2020 rocking fenty beauty and fenty fashions while drinking fenty wine pic.twitter.com/xmgy5Anxvt — Romeo Santos (@PallahAbdul) September 24, 2017

One twitter user, MadBlackThot, guessed that Rihanna was going to have a skincare line earlier this month before rumors of the trademark.

https://twitter.com/MADBLACKTHOT/status/911594358524268545

https://twitter.com/lexyjordan_/status/912305704081526784

FENTY Estates Wine and Spirits…. TAKE MY COINS NOW RIHANNA pic.twitter.com/pjYMOB9nk9 — W (@WilliamR13) September 25, 2017

Rihanna you doing amazing sweety, making fenty wine and fenty skin care 👏 She saw we were a mess and struggling and now she came to save us — 🎄𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖉🎄 (@royalconflict) September 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/BeautyPostss/status/911693843208265730

These rumors happened right after Rihanna announced Fenty Beauty’s holiday collection called the Galaxy Collection. It has lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeliner, eyeshadow brush and an eyeshadow palette.

Rihanna is expanding her empire quickly, so save your money.