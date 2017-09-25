VIEW GALLERY

Tyler Posey, actor and musician, has made it big the past few years mostly because of his role in Teen Wolf. Born in 1991, Posey grew up in Santa Monica, California and attended Hart High School. He became interested in acting when he began performing on stage with his father at just six years old. Now, the actor is a pretty recognized face in Hollywood. How much is the star worth today?

Tyler Posey’s Estimated Net Worth As of 2018: $1.5 million

Let’s take a look at Posey’s journey to stardom.

2000 – 2004

Posey began appearing as a child actor in films such as Collateral Damage, Without a Trace and appeared as Jennifer Lopez’s son in Maid in Manhattan. He landed his first recurring role in a the television series, Doc, as Raul Garcia.

2005 – 2008

The actor landed small television roles in Smallville and Brother’s and Sisters. He auditioned for the role of Jacob in Twilight, but unfortunately lost that role to Taylor Lautner.

2009 – 2011

Posey appeared on Lincoln Heights before landing his most famous role as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf on MTV. He is the main protagonist in the series and a bitten werewolf who went from an unpopular high school student to a strong, speedy pack leader.

2012

Posey is the lead guitarist in the band Disappearing Jamie. The band made their first public performance in 2012 at the Roxy in California.

2013 – 2016

While still working on his music and Teen Wolf, Posey made appearances in Elena of Avalor, Jane the Virgin and Scary Movie 5.

2017 – Present

After the series finale of Teen Wolf, Posey will remain on MTV to join the rebooted third season of the Scream adaption. The star will play a series regular as the role of Shane. The character is described as a high school dropout, drug dealer and party promoter. The cast also includes Keke Palmer, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Tyga and C.J. Wallace. Poset is also set to return to Jane the Virgin and has a couple of films on the radar.

2018

Tyler Posey makes his relationship Instagram Official with Girlfriend Sophia Taylor Ali with a sweet picture of the two cuddled up together.