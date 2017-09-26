VIEW GALLERY

Today is a heartbreaking day because Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper will be the last. The couple from Waco, Texas have become celebrities from their hit HGTV show. They have developed a huge fan base from the show that has lead them to many side projects. They recently penned a home goods deal with Target.

The announcement of the end of their show blindsided many fans. Chip and Joanna are at peak popularity right now so a step back from the limelight has shocked a lot of people.

The couple said on their blog that they are ending their show because they “need to catch our breath for a moment.” The Gaines expanded their company quickly when their show became popular, so a breather makes sense.

Fans are more than heartbroken over the end of Fixer Upper. The show has a loyal following, so the ending of the show that started it all for the Gaines couple is really sad. Fans expressed their hurt feelings on Twitter. Many emotions were felt over the ending of the show.

Me: *texting everyone that Fixer Upper is ending like there has been a death in the family* — kelzone (@kellylapp_) September 26, 2017

When you're excited for season 5 of Fixer Upper but realizing it's the last season pic.twitter.com/Vm4aWcT45o — Amanda Lasky (@AmandaWeindel) September 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/joannabalesca/status/912703046005788672

How I feel about the Fixer Upper news….. pic.twitter.com/jwGrpgL4E2 — Regan Seaver (@regan_sydney) September 26, 2017

Fixer Upper is ending after this season and I don’t even know how to process this info — Abbie Miller (@abbie_claire98) September 26, 2017

i am in TEARS fixer upper season 5 is their last I AM DISTRAUGHT pic.twitter.com/jMn5zqdGv3 — kaitlin (@mattsnith) September 26, 2017

Chip + Jo just announced that this is the last season of Fixer Upper and i'm just over here WAVING A GIANT WHITE FLAG, THAT'S ENOUGH TUESDAY — Dallas Ann (@miss_knierman) September 26, 2017

Y'all this damn well better be some of that "fake news".#FixerUpper pic.twitter.com/FLYlrtNKdG — Laryssa Caye Bates (@laryssacaye) September 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/dcseifert/status/912701616188542976

The world should have ended the 23rd because then we wouldn’t have to hear that this is the last season of Fixer Upper 😭😭 — Madeline Cook (@madowincookie) September 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/larissawoss/status/912706478229860352

https://twitter.com/morganel13/status/912706628612435968

what am i going to do without fixer upper pic.twitter.com/WzIl9nOXae — roxi barron (@roxwithlox) September 26, 2017

Me when finding out #FixerUpper is ending 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/K63sgzk1tM — 𝔥𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔦 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵𝔞 (@Holli_Alexa) September 26, 2017

not to be dramatic, but Fixer Upper is ending and so is my will to live — corinne elizabeth (@corinnelizzy) September 26, 2017

Fixer Upper may be over, but don’t worry Chip and Joanna aren’t gone forever. You can still buy from Magnolia Shop, Silos, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Journal or one of their many other side hustles.