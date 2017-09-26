Today is a heartbreaking day because Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper will be the last. The couple from Waco, Texas have become celebrities from their hit HGTV show. They have developed a huge fan base from the show that has lead them to many side projects. They recently penned a home goods deal with Target.
The announcement of the end of their show blindsided many fans. Chip and Joanna are at peak popularity right now so a step back from the limelight has shocked a lot of people.
The couple said on their blog that they are ending their show because they “need to catch our breath for a moment.” The Gaines expanded their company quickly when their show became popular, so a breather makes sense.
Fans are more than heartbroken over the end of Fixer Upper. The show has a loyal following, so the ending of the show that started it all for the Gaines couple is really sad. Fans expressed their hurt feelings on Twitter. Many emotions were felt over the ending of the show.
Fixer Upper may be over, but don’t worry Chip and Joanna aren’t gone forever. You can still buy from Magnolia Shop, Silos, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Journal or one of their many other side hustles.