Hurricane Maria ripped through the Caribbean last week. Puerto Rico still doesn’t have clean water or power and Dominica is still in distress, in desperate need of food as well as clean waterThere’ses no cell service and the roads still remain inaccessible. There are 3.5 million people still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and over $1 billion in damages. The problem here is that a lot of people don’t realize that Puerto Ricans are Americans, and even though Dominica and the other Caribbean islands aren’t part of America they still need our help. With the help of technology or just a click of your phone there are easy ways to donate just a few dollars.

1. United for Puerto Rico

This is Puerto Rico’s Federal Affairs Administration, so they always strive to help the lovely people of Puerto Rico. You can donate here.

2. Students with Puerto Rico

A group of students started a GoFundMe to help with disaster relief. This is amazing and they’ve already raised close to $90,000. Their goal is $150,000, so let’s help them reach their goal. Donate here.

3. Dominica Hurricane Maria Relief Fund

Dominica desperately needs our support and donating just $5 can help. Donate here.

4. UNICEF

The United Nations Children Fund provides support for children in need. 90 percent of every dollar goes to helping kids. Donate here

People are affected by natural disasters everyday, and even though a lot of people feel that they don’t need to help, you should. The people of these nations didn’t ask for this hurricane, nor did they deserve it. We can’t let them lose hope, even as they’ve lost everything else.