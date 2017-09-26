After the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, the death toll has continued to climb, even as the disasters seem to continue. In light of the recent controversy surrounding the Red Cross and their donation services, here are five other organizations that you can donate to help the victims. They need as much as you can give.

1. Project Paz

Project Paz was launched by the El Paso Community Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees humanitarian and philanthropic missions in southern New Mexico, El Paso and parts of northern Mexico. Project Paz is accepting donations to help with disaster relief following the earthquake in Mexico City and is also continuing to accept donations for the September 7 earthquake that killed more than 100 people in Chiapas and Oaxaca. You can donate to help relief efforts here.

2. Global Giving

Global Giving initiated an emergency relief program that provides food, water and medical services to victims of the earthquake. After giving out immediate relief services, the organization will plans to use donations for local organizational funding that will provide long-term aid. You can donate to Global Giving here.

3. International Community Foundation

The ICF uses donations to assist with emergency relief efforts as well as long-term recovery for buildings that were damaged by the earthquake. Donate here.

4. UNICEF

UNICEF targets their relief efforts towards affected children and will be using donations to help identify and comfort the misplaced and missing kids. You can donate to UNICEF here.

5. Save The Children Mexico

Save the Children Mexico provides on-ground relief efforts and services to the victims of the earthquake. You can make a donation here.