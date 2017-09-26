VIEW GALLERY

Idina Menzel is known for her singing and voiceover roles in a number of productions. There’s her Broadway big break as the iconic Elphaba in Wicked and most recently, she’s known for her unforgettable role as the beautiful Ice Queen in Disney’s animated film Frozen. I’m sure you couldn’t do a day without hearing “Let it Go” after the movie’s release.

Last weekend, Menzel put on another dress for a very special day. She didn’t have a concert nor did she have to dress up for a party. This occasion was a lot more personal for the famous singer and actress. She got married, and her dress is deserving of a spot in the Disney Princess Hall of Fame.

You heard me. Idina Menzel finally tied the knot with Aaron Lohr, an American actor and singer, as well as a fellow costar on the 2005 film adaptation of Rent. Menzel and Lohr began dating back in 2015 and announced their engagement on September 23, 2016. They eventually got married on September 22, 2017, almost exactly a year later.

“Wanted to let you know… married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home,” Menzel captioned her Instagram gallery of the event. “Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical.”

Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special. pic.twitter.com/6ENbV3NzWw — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

The photos are absolutely magical, done none other than celebrity photographers Amy & Stuart.

According to Billboard, Menzel’s off-the-shoulder wedding dress “was designed by Carolina Herrera, topped off with Ricardo Basta jewels, Jennifer Behr headpiece, and, of course, a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.”

Lohr wouldn’t steal the spotlight from his blushing bride, but he didn’t look bad himself. He sported a fitted navy blue John Varvatos suit, complete with a charming white flower pinned to his lapel. Speaking of flowers, Menzel’s flower bouquet was arranged by Mark’s Garden in California. It was a perfect pair with the delicate floral lace patterns on her dress.

I seriously can’t get over her wedding dress. It looks like something out of my Pinterest board come to life. Congratulations on your wedding day, Idina.