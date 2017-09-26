VIEW GALLERY

Tiffany Trump is President Donald Trump’s fourth child and only child he had with his second wife, Marla Maples. Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump are Tiffany’s half siblings and even though they seem to have a friendly relationship that was not always the case.

A newly found tape from the Howard Stern show sheds light on how mean Tiffany’s older half siblings were to her. President Trump’s first three kids, which he had with his first wife, Ivana Trump, tried to “bump” Tiffany out of her inheritance, according to Cosmopolitan.

The Howard Stern recording, which was obtained by Newsweek, is from an interview the radio show host had with Trump in December of 2005. Stern asks Trump, “Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?” The nerves he is talking about is in relation to their inheritance.

Trump skirted the questions by telling a story about his other rich friend’s kids. “He said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [inaudible].'”

Later on Stern revisited the inheritance question. He bluntly asked if Ivanka and Donald Jr. were trying to “bump off a child.” Trump responded asking if he is referring to Tiffany. At the time Barron Trump wasn’t born, Melania was still pregnant with him.

Stern asks Trump to tell him the truth and Trump said “Yes,” confirming that Ivanka and Donald Jr. were trying to diminish or get rid of Tiffany’s inheritance. Eric isn’t mentioned trying to hurt Tiffany’s inheritance.

Even though Tiffany didn’t grow up with her father after her mom and Trump got divorced, doesn’t make her any less a Trump. Even though Ivanka’s and Donald Jr.’s inheritance decreases with each child Trump has, I think their inheritance is still very large. Their dad’s net worth is reportedly a few billion, I think they’ll be just fine.