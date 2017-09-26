VIEW GALLERY

Kit Harington, more formally known as Christopher Catesby Harington, is a very private person. He is an English actor most well-known for his starring role in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones. In fact, because of his success on the show, he’s become one of the highest-paid actors on TV, earning around $500,000 per Game of Thrones episode.

It’s no surprise that the King of the North is very tight-lipped about his love life, but we can’t blame him. Celebrity gossip has no place in matters pf love and intimacy. But, as much as I hate to be nosy, the public is curious about Kit Harington’s love life.

Let’s take a look at Kit Harington’s past relationships up until now.

Anna Cyzon 2011

Although it wasn’t set in stone, Kit was rumored to have started a relationship with Polish-Canadian actress Anna Cyzon in November 2011. The two were seen attending multiple red carpet events together, which usually implies something going on in the celebrity world. However, when news got wind of Kit dating actress Rose Leslie in 2012, rumors surrounding Anna vanished.

Rachel McAdams 2013

Again, Kit wasn’t exactly an open book when it came to dating. He and Rachel were seen having dinner together in Toronto, but the two never confirmed anything. Most likely it was just some dinner and gossip between friends. It must be hard to make friends in Hollywood without the paparazzi breathing down your neck.

Grazi Massafera 2016

Kit first met Grazi Massafera, a Brazilian model and actress, while vacationing there back in December 2015. The two were caught in a picture together during a party and onlookers claimed that they were pretty close all night. In 2016, Grazi played a game of “Never Have I Ever” with her friends. When asked the question “Never have I ever made out with a Game of Thrones actor,” Grazi downed her drink and changed the subject. Enough said.

Rose Leslie 2012 – 2017

Although it’s confirmed now, the two were supposedly dating all the way back in 2012. The two met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones after Rose was cast as Ygritte. For a time, the two played as lovers in front of the camera. Eventually, their romance became real and they officially began dating. Kit and Rose dated for about a year before breaking up in 2013. However the two got back together in 2016 and have been together since. According to Esquire, the two even moved in together after five years of dating.

Kit and Rose are officially engaged, although no wedding date has been set yet.

2018

Kit Harington got engaged to girlfriend Rose Leslie but wedding date is yet to be announced.

2019

Finally, Kit Harington has finally wedded his longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie in June 23rd, 2018; they met on 2012.