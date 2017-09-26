VIEW GALLERY

Recently President Donald Trump made harsh comments about his hatred for the professional athletes who are taking a knee during the national anthem. He called the athletes who are kneeling “sons of bitches.”

Kneeling during the national anthem started when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick sat on the bench during a 2016 NFL preseason game. Since President Trump’s strong words towards the protest and athletes, many people have been partaking in #TakeAKnee.

Most recently, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) took a knee on the House floor HuffPost reports. Before Jackson Lee took a knee she gave a powerful speech about what the kneeling protest stands for. “there is no basis in the First Amendment that says you cannot kneel on the nation anthem of in front of the flag,” she said. “That is racism. You cannot deny it, you cannot run for it.”

Before Jackson Lee dropped to one knee she continued saying, “I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor, I kneel in honor of the first Amendment, I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom, I kneel because I am going to stand against racism, I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I’ll stand with our soldiers and I’ll stand with America because I kneel,” Jackson Lee said.

This past weekend NFL players kneeled in protest to President Trump. The President asked a crowd, “love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?” That’s the comment that sparked all the backlash. But the protests original roots are about racism in America and started before Trump was even in office.

The #TakeAKnee protest is against police brutality against black lives that is happening against this country. Many celebrities and other athletes have spoken out about Trump’s comments and have come out in support of the protest.

Seeing the protest make its way into a government building is powerful.